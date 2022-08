FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cole Cummings hammered his fourth home run of the season into the right field seats in the bottom of the second inning, but that blast supplied Fort Wayne’s lone tally of the night in a 3-1 loss to the South Bend Cubs at Parkview Field on Thursday.

The Cubs and Caps will play again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. with fireworks to follow.