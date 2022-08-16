FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cole Cummings blasted a 2-run home run into the seats in right field to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the eighth as the TinCaps bested Dayton 4-2 on Tuesday night at Parkview Field, snapping Fort Wayne’s six-game losing streak with the victory.

The Caps were coming off a series sweep on the road at the hands of Lake County last week.

Brandon Valenzuela also homered for the TinCaps, ripping a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth that tied the game at 2-all. It was Valenzuela’s seventh home run this season.

Fort Wayne and Dayton play game two of their six-game series at Parkview Field Wednesday night a 6:35 p.m.