COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WANE) – After opening the game with a 3-run first inning, the TinCaps quickly surrendered the lead in an 8-4 loss on Wednesday to West Michigan.

TinCaps newcomer Cole Cummings, the No. 15 rated prospect in the Padres organization, put Fort Wayne on the board with a 2-run home run in the top of the first inning. Brandon Valenzuela added a third run on a RBI double to center field.

West Michigan’s Jake Holton then erased that deficit with a 3-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Josh Crouch then scored the go-ahead for the Whitecaps after Carlos Mendoza hit a ground ball to second base. West Michigan added three more runs before Fort Wayne could respond in the top of the fourth inning.

Fort Wayne will look to even the series at two games apiece when the series resumes Friday at 6:35 p.m.