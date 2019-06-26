Cubs prospect Roederer hits for cycle to down TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs) pounded out 10 runs on 18 hits on their way to a 10-4 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on a sunny, mid-80s night at Parkview Field.

South Bend (3-2, 40-33) opened the scoring with four runs in the top of the first. Chris Morel and Cole Roederer both smacked RBI doubles in the inning, while two more runs came home via Fort Wayne errors. The Cubs sent the side to the plate in the first inning.

From there, Riley Thompson shined, tossing five scoreless innings in his start while allowing just one Fort Wayne (1-4, 34-39) hit. The Louisville native retired the final 11 TinCaps batters he faced.

The Cubs tacked on insurance with two runs in the sixth inning, two runs in the seventh, and two more runs in the ninth. Delvin Zinn contributed an RBI single in the sixth, and Roederer smacked a two-run home run in the seventh. Roederer drove in another run with a triple in the ninth, completing a cycle on the night with four RBIs. Three different South Bend batters (Zinn, Roederer, Morel) had at least four hits in the game, while Roederer and Zinn each had five hits.

The ‘Caps mustered two runs in the eighth on a Michael Curry home run and a Tucupita Marcano RBI single. Marcano now has five RBIs against South Bend this season.

Fort Wayne also scored two runs in the ninth via a Curry single and a Luis Almanzar sacrifice fly. Tuesday marked the fourth multi-RBI game of the season for Curry (his first at Parkview Field).

Next Game

Wednesday, June 26 vs. South Bend (12:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Joey Cantillo

– Cubs Probable Starter: LHP Brailyn Marquez

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn