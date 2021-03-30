Contreras returning for fifth season as TinCaps manager

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anthony Contreras is already the franchise leader in career wins by a manager, but he’ll have a chance to add to his total this summer as the familiar face will return to Parkview Field to manage the TinCaps for his fifth season.

With the TinCaps now the High-A affiliate for the Padres after serving as their Low-A affiliate, Contreras actually moves up in the organization without moving locations.

Contreras was scheduled to return as TinCaps manager last summer, but COVID wiped out the whole season.

The Padres also announced Jonathan Mathews will returns as Fort Wayne’s hitting coach, while Jimmy Jones will be the team’s pitching coach.

The TinCaps are set to open the 2021 slate at home against West Michigan on May 4.