Contreras ready to lead TinCaps on higher level of baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the TinCaps moving from Low-A to High-A baseball this summer, Anthony Contreras didn’t have to leave Fort Wayne to move up in the Padres farm system – something he’s appreciative of as he enters his fifth season at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps open the 2021 season on May 4 at home against West Michigan.

With MLB spring training now wrapped up, minor league players are reporting to camp this week. Contreras says the first workout at Padres minor league camp will be Easter Sunday. He anticipates games against other teams on or around April 12.