Contreras back for fifth season as TinCaps staff announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Anthony Contreras will manage the TinCaps for a fifth consecutive season in 2020, the San Diego Padres, Fort Wayne’s Major League Baseball affiliate, announced on Friday. Contreras is set to be joined by hitting coach Jonathan Mathews, who returns for his third season with the ’Caps. Leo Rosales, a 2004 Fort Wayne Wizards pitcher who went on to reach the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, will serve as pitching coach. Meanwhile, Jonathan Meyer comes on board as the team’s fielding coach alongside athletic trainer Nick Coberly and Strength Coach Ben Loftis.

“I couldn’t be more excited to lead a bunch of very talented young men in 2020 and work with a highly regarded staff,” Contreras said. “Fort Wayne is one of the best places to work in Minor League Baseball, if not the best, and I’m extremely grateful to be back for a fifth year.”

Contreras led the TinCaps to a Midwest League Eastern Division title and an appearance in the Midwest League Championship Series in 2017. More critically, considering the focus of the Class A level is player development, through his first four seasons in Fort Wayne, Contreras has managed 23 players who’ve ascended to the major leagues, with many more on their way. Contreras, who was an infielder in Minor League Baseball from 2005-13, including 2008 with the Wizards, is the winningest and longest-tenured manager in Fort Wayne’s franchise history, which dates back to 1993.

“We’re elated to welcome back Anthony Contreras and Jonathan Mathews,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “Not only do we appreciate how they’re top-tier baseball instructors, but just as important, they understand the connection that the TinCaps have with our community, and they share in our belief of giving back to the fans. We’re also looking forward to welcoming back Leo Rosales after his time here as a Wizards pitcher, as well as working with Jonathan Meyer, Nick Coberly, and Ben Loftis. It was a pleasure having fielding coach Jhonny Carvajal, pitching coach Jackson Quezada, athletic trainer Allyse Kramer, and strength coach Sam Hoffman with us in recent seasons and we wish them the best in their new assignments within the Padres organization.”

San Diego’s farm system is regarded as one of the best in the sport. While the Padres won’t release the 2020 TinCaps roster until early April, San Diego General Manager A.J. Preller has said Fort Wayne could have 19-year-old shortstop CJ Abrams, who’s considered one of the fastest and best overall prospects in baseball. Abrams, the No. 6 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, appeared in two games at Parkview Field last August.

Contreras and the ’Caps start their 2020 season on the road against the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Thursday, April 9. Opening Day at Parkview Field is scheduled for Monday, April 13 (6:05 p.m.) against the Cincinnati Reds-affiliated Dayton Dragons. This year, award-winning Parkview Field will feature several ballpark enhancements, including a new HD video board. Season ticket packages and group outings are already on sale. Tickets to individual games will go on sale in February.

Manager: Anthony Contreras

– Season as TinCaps Manager: 5th

– Season as Padres Minor League Manager: 7th

– Previous Managerial Positions: Short-Season Tri-City (2015), Arizona League Padres (2014)

– From: San José, Calif.

– College: San José State

– Drafted: 2005 (9th Round), San Francisco Giants

– Minor League Baseball Playing Years: 2005-13

– Organizations Played For: San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres

– Played in Fort Wayne: 2008

– Opening Day Age: 36

Click here for more stats

Hitting Coach: Jonathan Mathews

– Season as TinCaps Hitting Coach: 3rd

– Season as Padres Coach: 4th

– Previous Coaching Positions: San Diego Padres (2017), Class A Kane County (2016), Advanced-A Visalia (2015), Class A South Bend (2014), Class A Delmarva (2013), Indian Hills Community College (2000-12), Rookie-Advanced Elizabethon (1998-99), Advanced-A Fort Meyers (1997), University of Iowa (1995-96)

– From: Centerville, Iowa

– College: New Orleans

– Drafted: 1994 (42nd Round), Colorado Rockies

– Minor League Baseball Playing Year: 1994

– Organization Played For: Colorado Rockies

– Opening Day Age: 48

Click here for more stats

Pitching Coach: Leo Rosales

– Season as TinCaps Pitching Coach: 1st

– Season as Padres Minor League Pitching Coach: 3rd

– Previous Coaching Positions: Short-Season Tri-City (2019), Arizona League Padres (2018)

– From: Los Angeles, Calif.

– College: California State, Northridge

– Drafted: 2003 (20th Round), San Diego Padres

– Major League Baseball Playing Years: 2008-10

– Minor League Baseball Playing Years: 2003-17

– Organizations Played For: San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks

– Played in Fort Wayne: 2004

– Opening Day Age: 38

Click here for more stats

Fielding Coach: Jonathan Meyer

– Season as TinCaps Fielding Coach: 1st

– Season as Padres Minor League Fielding Coach: 5th

– Previous Coaching Positions: Arizona League Padres (2019), Double-A San Antonio (2017-18), Short-Season Tri-City (2016)

– From: Simi Valley, Calif.

– Drafted: 2009 (3rd Round), Houston Astros

– Minor League Baseball Playing Years: 2009-15

– Organizations Played For: Houston Astros, Texas Rangers

– Opening Day Age: 29

Click here for more stats

Athletic Trainer: Nick Coberly

– Season as TinCaps Athletic Trainer: 1st

– Season as Padres Minor League Athletic Trainer: 3rd

– Last Season: Double-A Amarillo

– Undergrad: Wright State

– Postgrad: Ohio State

Strength Coach: Ben Loftis

– Season as TinCaps Strength Coach: 1st

– Season as Padres Minor League Strength Coach: 3rd

– Last Season: Arizona League Padres

– Undergrad: Northwestern College

– Postgrad: University of Sioux Falls