Chiefs cool off TinCaps to avoid sweep

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps couldn’t complete the series sweep of the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate), falling 6-4 in front of 6,448 fans on a night with a heat index above 100 degrees.

Peoria (5-22, 35-61) struck first with a lone run in the top of the second, but the TinCaps (9-18, 42-53) roared right back to take the lead on a no-doubt, two-run home run by Tucupita Marcano in the bottom of the third. Marcano’s second homer of the season was a 409-foot blast that sailed onto the right-field concourse at an exit velocity of 104 miles per hour.

Fort Wayne manufactured another run in the fourth inning. Luke Becker bunted for single leading off the inning, moving to second on a bad throw to first on his bunt attempt. Justin Lopez advanced him to third on a groundout, and Becker then came home to score on a wild pitch to the backstop.

The Chiefs surged in front with five runs on five hits in the fifth. Four of the hits and three of the runs came with two outs, including a two-run double by Edwin Figuera.

The ‘Caps crept closer when Jawuan Harris scored in the seventh on an Ethan Skender RBI groundout, but couldn’t quite complete the comeback. Fort Wayne left four runners on base combined between the final three innings, and eight runners on base overall in the game.

Henry Henry tossed anotherstrong outing out of the bullpen, going three scoreless innings with just one hit allowed. The Midwest League All-Star has thrown eight combined scoreless frames in his last four outings with eight strikeouts.

