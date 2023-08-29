FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brennen Davis hit a two-run home run in the top of the first and Josh Rivera followed with a two-run blast in the top of the second as the South Bend Cubs built a 4-0 lead and never looked back in an 8-3 win on Tuesday night in the series opener against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field.

It was the first of six games in what will be the TinCaps’ final homestand of the season.

Nerwilian Cedeño hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth – his fourth homer of the season – and ended up with 3 RBI for the TinCaps.

The Cubs and TinCaps are set to play game two of their series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.