EASTLAKE, Ohio (WANE) – A day before the holiday the TinCaps saw Marcos Castanon provide some late-game offensive fireworks in a 10-7 win over the Lake County Captains on Monday.

Dayan Frias hit a go-ahead grand slam off TinCaps reliever Henry Henry in the bottom of the eighth to give Lake County a 7-6 lead heading into the top of the ninth.

However, a throwing error with two outs in the top of the ninth allowed Nerwilian Cedeno to score the tying run. Castanon then stepped to the plate and hit a three-run shot to right center to give the TinCaps the lead.

Down 2-1 in the top of the fifth, Fort Wayne’s Lucas Dunn hit a solo shot – his sixth homer of the season – to knot the game at two.

The Caps then took the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh then added two more in the eighth to take a 6-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth before yielding five runs to the Captains.

Fort Wayne starter Victor Lizarraga was solid, striking out five batters while giving up two runs over six innings of work. The 19-year old from Mexico is rated as the no. 7 prospect in the Padres’ farm system.

The TinCaps return home on July 4 to open a six-game series against the visiting West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch in the series open is set for 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday.