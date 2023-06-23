SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – With the records reset to 0-0 for the second half of the Midwest League season, the TinCaps started the new stanza with a 6-4 win over South Bend on Friday.

Marcos Castañon ripped a RBI single to put the TinCaps on the board in the first inning. A sac fly from Nathan Martorella capped off a 2-run inning for Fort Wayne. Martorella would finish the night with two RBI on two sac flys.

After South Bend answered with a run, Castañon crushed a 2-run shot to left field in the top of the third inning. Castañon now has eight home runs on the season.

Meanwhile, Joshua Mears mashed his sixth home run this summer on a solo shot in the top of the eighth inning.

Fort Wayne looks to secure a series win on Saturday over South Bend. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.