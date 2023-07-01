EASTLAKE, Ohio (WANE) – Despite grabbing an early lead on a 3-run shot by Marcos Castañon, the TinCaps surrendered five unanswered runs in a 5-3 setback on Saturday night.

Castañon crushed his 10th home run of the season in the first inning for Fort Wayne, a deep drive to left center field. The TinCaps failed to crack the scoreboard the rest of the evening.

Lake County chipped away at the deficit throughout the rest of the game, tying the game on a RBI walk with bases load in the bottom of the sixth inning. Dayan Frias belted a 2 RBI double in the eighth inning to give the Captains the lead for good.

The TinCaps look to retake a series lead on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.