FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps and their fans will host a postseason party Tuesday night at Parkview Field as Fort Wayne has qualified for the Midwest League Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The Caps will face the Great Lakes Loons in the best-of-three East Division Championship Series with game one in Fort Wayne. Game two is set for Thursday at Great Lakes, with game three, if necessary, Friday also in Midland, Mich.

The Caps clinched their playoff spot by winning the East Division title in the second half of the season while the Loons finished first in the first half.

First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:35 p.m. with Henry Baez set to toe the rubber for the TinCaps.

Midwest League Championship Series

– Game 1 hosted by East winner: Sunday, Sept. 17

– Game 2 hosted by West winner: Tuesday, Sept. 19

– Game 3 hosted by West winner: Wednesday, Sept. 20 – If necessary

* Second-half qualifier | ** First-half qualifier

Note: The Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins affiliate), who clinched in the first half, and Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) are playing in the West Division Championship Series.