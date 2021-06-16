Caps edged by Dayton on Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio – The Fort Wayne TinCaps came up just short in their comeback effort against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) on Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark, falling, 3-2.

Dayton methodically opened the scoring, with one run coming in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from shortstop Miguel Hernandez. Two more crossed for the Dragons in the fourth, though both unearned against TinCaps starter Matt Waldron.

The TinCaps (16-21) were shut out through six innings by Dragons starter Noah Davis. A Top-30 prospect in the Reds organization, Davis allowed just one hit and one walk, while striking out seven.

Fort Wayne’s fortune offensively turned once Davis left the game. After first baseman Seamus Curran walked to open the seventh inning, he was later plated by a single from left fielder Grant Little.

In the eighth, walks again aided the TinCaps. Second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza reached via walk, and a few batters later, came around to score on a two-out RBI single from shortstop Justin Lopez to cut the deficit to just a run, 3-2.

Waldron went six innings, allowing just one earned run. The duo of relievers Sam Keating and Jose Geraldo then retired the final six batters of the game for Dayton. Geraldo, in his High-A and TinCaps debut, struck out the side in order in his lone inning of work.

Next Game: Thursday, June 17 at Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Gabe Mosser

· Dayton Probable Starter: RHP Graham Ashcraft

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com