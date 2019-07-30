Cantillo cruises as TinCaps top Dragons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps lefty Joey Cantillo struck out six over six inning while yielding just one run as Fort Wayne bested Dayton 5-1 in the finale of their 3-game series on Monday night at Parkview Field.

Fans had to wait 90 minutes for action as the game began in a rain delay.

The TinCaps scored three runs in the bottom of the second – two coming on a single by Ethan Skender – and never looked back.

The TinCaps open a 4-game series at the Great Lakes Loons tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Ryan Weathers is slated to start for Fort Wayne.