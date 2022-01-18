Brian Esposito named TinCaps new manager as team’s staff announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After managing the Indianapolis Indians for the last four years Brian Esposito is heading two hours north on I-69 to continue his career as the 42-year old has been tabbed the new manager of the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Esposito was a catcher in his playing days, briefly spending time in the majors with the Cardinals (2007) and Astros (2010).

Since retiring as a player, Esposito has spent the last nine years coaching in the minor leagues, including the last seven as a manager in the Pirates organization. His contract was not renewed by the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, following the 2021 season. The Indians went 61-66 in 2021. Esposito has posted a 433-401 overall record in seven seasons as a minor league manager with the Pirates organization.

Esposito replaces Anthony Contreras as manager of the TinCaps. Contreras spent six years and five seasons leading the TinCaps. That included this past summer where the TinCaps, a San Diego Padres affiliate, moved up from Low-A to High-A. Contreras is the all-time wins leader in franchise history for the Wizards/TinCaps, and was hired as the manager for Lehigh Valley IronPigs this off-season. The IronPigs are the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

In addition to Esposito, the Padres announced the rest of the TinCaps’ coaching staff. It includes Jimmy Jones, who will return to Fort Wayne for his second season as the team’s pitching coach. Hitting coach Randolph Gassaway will be in his first season with the TinCaps as will bench coach Jhonadlo Pozo.