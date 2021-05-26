Brawl breaks out in South Bend as TinCaps fall to Cubs on wild night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps scored two runs in the top of the first thanks to home runs by Guti Ruiz and Justin Lopez, but wounded up falling 12-10 to the South Bend Cubs in game one of their six-game series. And, oh yeah, things got wild in the eighth inning.

After Fort Wayne’s Kelvin Melean struck out in the top of the eighth he and Cubs catcher Jake Washer got into a heated argument that turned physical and led to a bench-clearing brawl.

The TinCaps and Cubs will play again at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.