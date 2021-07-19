Big fifth inning drives TinCaps to a series win in West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps won their seven-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) by taking the rubber match on Sunday evening, 9-2, at LMCU Ballpark.

Much like the rest of the series, pitching dominated the game in the early goings. West Michigan starter Brendan White and Fort Wayne’s Erik Sabrowski each didn’t allow a hit through their first four innings. White was perfect, while Sabrowski had allowed just two Whitecaps baserunners to reach via walk.

In the fifth, the offense finally infiltrated the chess match, in a big way. After White retired the first hitter of the top of the inning, the TinCaps (30-36) jumped on him for six hits over the next eight hitters they sent to the plate. The run production in the inning came on an RBI double from first baseman Seamus Curran, a two-run single from catcher Adam Kerner, an RBI single by shortstop Chris Givin, and a single by right fielder Agustin Ruiz that plated two more to bring his RBI total to 42. By the middle of the fifth, Fort Wayne was up 6-0.

After the Whitecaps (30-35) pushed across two runs in the bottom half of the inning on a double from West Michigan first baseman Jimmy Kerr, back-to-back doubles from Curran and third baseman Ethan Skender added one more run to the TinCaps total and pushed the lead to 7-2 in the top of the sixth.

Fort Wayne added insurance in the ninth. Givin belted a solo home run, his third homer since being transferred to the TinCaps on July 5 to extend the lead to six, and later second baseman Justin Lopez plated his 40th RBI of the season with a single to make it 9-2.

After Sabrowski finished his five-inning start with five strikeouts and just two hits against him, relievers Sam Williams and Edwuin Bencomo slammed the door shut on the Whitecaps bats, firing four shutout innings.

Next Game: Tuesday, July 20 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m.)