FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Right-handed starting pitcher Ryan Bergert breezed through four innings on Friday night, allowing just one run in the Fort Wayne TinCaps loss to the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate).

Bergert struck out five batters, walked none and didn’t allow a batter to reach base until there were two outs in the top of the fourth inning.

On the offensive side, Corey Rosier set the table for ‘Caps offense. Down 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Rosier walked and came around to score on a groundball from Joshua Mears.

Two innings later, the outfielder again provided a spark with an RBI double that scored Ripken Reyes. Rosier’s extra-base hit made it a 4-2 game at the end of six.

To keep the game close, manager Brian Esposito called upon side-armer Sam Keating for the final two innings of the game. Keating flew through the eighth with a pop-up and a pair of groundouts.

The reliever initially ran into trouble in the ninth, though. South Bend had a runner on second with no one out. Keating bounced back with a pair of strikeouts to erase the threat and keep the game within two runs going into the bottom of the ninth.

The TinCaps once again had a chance at a late comeback. Robert Hassell III used his speed to put pressure on the defense and forced an error with one out in the ninth. Because Hassell singled back in the fourth inning, the error meant that the outfielder has reached base safely multiple times in every game this season.

After Hassell, Mears walked and the winning run came to the plate. Cubs reliever Nicholas Padilla got his way out of it with a pair of strikeouts to strand the late threat.

Next Game: Saturday, April 16 vs. South Bend Cubs (1:05 p.m.)