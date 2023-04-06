FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After being a staple on the TinCaps pitching staff last season, Ryan Bergert is looking to hit the ground running in his second year in the Summit City.

A sixth-round pick out of West Virginia University by Padres in 2021, Bergert pitched in 24 games – all starts – for the TinCaps last season. He went 4-10 with a 5.84 ERA and posted 129 strikeouts across 103.1 innings. Bergert is ranked as the no. 24 prospect in the Padres minor league system.

The 23-year old Canton, Ohio native will be looked provide leadership to a young Fort Wayne pitching staff this summer. The TinCaps open the season at West Michigan on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.