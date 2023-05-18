DAYTON, Ohio – Colton Bender and Jakob Marsee homered for the TinCaps, but the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) rallied late to win 7-6 in walk-off fashion on Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark. The loss snapped Fort Wayne’s three-game winning streak.

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Dayton (16-20) leadoff hitter, center fielder Blake Dunn, ripped a two-run single to right field to plate a pair for the win.

Fort Wayne (14-22) originally led 1-0 two batters into the game. Marsee (No. 22 Padres prospect) reached second base when his bunt was mishandled by Dragons catcher Mat Nelson. TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill (No. 1 Padres prospect) then singled to center to score Marsee.

Dayton equalized in the second. However, ‘Caps starter Jared Kollar went on to retire nine consecutive hitters. The right-hander struck out a career-best seven batters over four innings.

The TinCaps regained the lead in the fifth as Bender belted a two-run, 413-foot homer to left-center — his first of the season. Later in the frame, Marsee sent his third long ball of the year the opposite way to left to make it 4-1. The visitors added two more in the sixth, thanks in part to an RBI single from left fielder Cole Cummings, and led 6-1.

But the Dragons responded with three runs in their half of the sixth and Nelson swatted a solo homer in the seventh to make it 6-5, setting up their ninth-inning comeback.

Next Game: Friday, May 19 @ Dayton Dragons (7:05 p.m.)