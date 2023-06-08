DAVENPORT, Iowa (WANE) – Three games into their 6-game series with Quad Cities, the TinCaps have already clinched at least a series split after a dominating 9-4 win over the River Bandits on Thursday. Thursday’s win also extends Fort Wayne’s winning streak to four games.

Justin Farmer led the way with a 3-for-3 day at the plate, including a pair of RBI.

Trailing 1-0 after three innings, the TinCaps jumped in front with a 4-run fourth inning. Farmer put the TinCaps on the board with a line drive to left field. Jackson Merrill followed that up with a RBI single. A wild pitch from Quad Cities netted two more runs to help the TinCaps take control.

After Quad Cities cut the deficit to one, the TinCaps responded with two more runs in the seventh inning. Lucas Dunn hit a RBI single to center field, while Farmer crushed a triple deep to left center field. Fort Wayne added three more runs over the final two innings to provide the final margin.

Fort Wayne continues their 6-game series on Friday, with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m.