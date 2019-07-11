Bats go cold as TinCaps drop series opener at Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa – The TinCaps lost the opener of their three-game series against the Burlington Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate), 4-1, on Wednesday night at Community Field.

Fort Wayne (6-13, 39-48) once led, 1-0, before Burlington (8-11, 47-42) rallied for the win at home.

In the top of the fourth, the ‘Caps loaded the bases as left fielder Grant Little singled and catcher Blake Hunt and right fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton were both hit by pitches. Shortstop Justin Lopez singled to left field to plate Little. On the play, however, Hunt was thrown out at home by Bees left fielder Spencer Griffin.

The TinCaps also had a runner thrown out at home in the third, when third baseman Luke Becker, in his Midwest League debut, walked, but was cut down on a double to center field by first baseman Lee Solomon. Burlington recorded the out 8-4-2, with center fielder Jordyn Adams hurling the ball to second baseman Justin Jones, who had a strong throw to catcher Harrison Wenson.

Meanwhile, the Bees tied the game in their half of the fourth with a sac fly by Francisco Del Valle. In the fifth, a Jones solo homer put Burlington ahead. The Bees added a pair of unearned runs in the sixth as Del Valle brought in two after a couple of errors put runners on base.

Ryan Weathers started for the TinCaps and went five innings, scattering five hits and three walks, plus a hit batter. He picked two runners off of first base and also induced three double plays (two on the ground).

Jose Quezada followed Weathers with four strikeouts in two innings. Carlos Belen struck out the side in order in the eighth on 13 pitches (11 strikes).

Hunt had an 11-game hitting streak end, though he reached base twice, including a walk in the ninth.

The ‘Caps didn’t have a hit after Lopez’s RBI single.

Next Game

Thursday, July 11 @ Burlington (7:30 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Sam Keating

– Bees Probable Starter: RHP Kyle Tyler

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn