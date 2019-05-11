Bats come through late in TinCaps win

The pitching for the TinCaps was stellar all night long, and the offense surged late to give Fort Wayne a 4-1 win over the Beloit Snappers (Oakland Athletics) on Friday night.

The TinCaps (15-18) opened the scoring in the top of the fourth inning. Fort Wayne loaded the bases with one out via aGrant Little walk, a Blake Hunt single, and a Luis Almanzar walk. Then, aNick Feight sacrifice fly into right field scored Little. It was Feight’s first RBI in seven games with the TinCaps this season.

Joey Cantillobreezed through the first five innings of his start, shutting out the Snappers on just two hits while striking out five. The 19-year-old threw eight balls out of the strike zone in his first five innings.

Beloit (9-21) finally got to Cantillo with a run in the sixth inning to tie the game. Noah Vaughan tripled to lead off the inning, smacking a fly ball over Little’s head in center field. Vaughan then came home to score on a Marcos Brito sacrifice fly. The Snappers put two more on base via a walk and single, causing Cantillo to leave the game, butAdrian Martinez came out of the pen and ended the threat.

Martinez was superb in relief for the ‘Caps, tossing 2.2 scoreless and hitless innings while walking one and striking out four. The right-hander has combined for 10.2 scoreless innings in his last three outings, surrendering just three hits and striking out ten batters in the process.

The TinCaps pushed across three runs in the top of the ninth inning to put them ahead for good. Fort Wayne loaded up the bags with one out via a Little single and walks to Hunt and Feight. Hunt finished the game 1-for-1 with a single and three walks (tied for the most in a game by a TinCap this season). Then,Lee Solomon singled to score Little and give the ‘Caps the lead – Solomon has two hits in each of the first two games of the series. Fort Wayne tacked on runs in the ninth via a wild pitch (scoring Hunt) and aXavier Edwards RBI single (scoring Feight).

Cody Tyler shut the door in the ninth, earning the save by striking out two in a scoreless frame. The former Wichita State Shocker was transferred to the TinCaps from Lake Elsinore (High-A) on Monday and has two saves in two appearances. Tyler also earned a save in two scoreless innings at Wisconsin on Monday.