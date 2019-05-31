Bases loaded walk leads to TinCaps win Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The TinCaps shut out the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 1-0, on Thursday night at Fifth Third Ballpark. With the win, Fort Wayne finished its eight-game road trip in Michigan with a 5-3 record, splitting a four-game series in Midland against the Great Lakes Loons and claiming three of four from the Whitecaps.

Designated hitter Michael Curry drove in the game's lone run with a bases-loaded walk in the top of the third inning. He brought in third baseman Kelvin Melean, who led the inning off with a single. Second baseman Xavier Edwards singled after that and center fielder Grant Little walked to load the bases. Curry's walk came with one out against West Michigan's 6-foot-10 starter Hugh Smith after he trailed 0-2 in the count.

Meanwhile, TinCaps (26-26) starter Sam Keating tossed five scoreless innings. The 20-year-old right-hander held the Whitecaps (19-35) to three hits and a walk as he struck out six. Lefty reliever Cody Tyler followed Keating with two innings to hold the lead and righty Henry Henry saved it with two scoreless innings of his own.

Fort Wayne has won 11 of its last 15 games, with four shutout wins along the way. The TinCaps have six shutout victories overall this season, including a 1-0 win here on Wednesday.

