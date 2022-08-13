EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 9-1, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park on Saturday night.Fort Wayne (17-23, 44-63) scored its lone run via a home run.

Down 4-0 in the fifth, Olivier Basabe demolished a ball into the left field bleachers. It was Basabe’s third home run of the season. The second basemen also singled through a hole on the right side of the infield in the second.

Lake County (25-14, 60-45) kept its win streak going by using the longball, too. In the Captains’ eighth-straight win, Petey Halpin opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second. After adding another run in the third, Johnathan Rodriguez scorched another one out of the park for a two-run home run to make it 4-0 after three. It was Rodriguez’s league-leading 20th homer of the year. Following Basabe’s blast, Angel Martinez led a two-run fifth by the Captains leading off with a solo shot. Lake County was up 6-1 through five.

Keegan Collett held off the Captains bats for one and 1/3 innings with one strikeout. Lake County found late runs after his appearance, tough. Connor Kokx lofted a three-run homer to left in the eighth to make it 9-1 Captains.Next Game: Sunday, Aug. 14 @ Lake County Captains (1:00 p.m.)