Ballpark food at home? TinCaps selling family meal kits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne TinCaps are offerings fans and families the chance to enjoy their favorite ballpark foods at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The club announced Tuesday it would begin selling TinCaps Family Meal Kits package. Each package features five full meal kits – enough to feed 4-5 people – complete with souveniers.
Among the options: Parkview Field favorites like hot dogs and brats, tacos, BBQ brisket, chicken and more.
“We know a lot of fans aren’t just missing the baseball at Parkview Field, but the entire ballpark experience, especially our delicious food,” said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President for Marketing and Promotions. “This is an effort for us to continue serving our fans as best as we can during a unique time. We hope this is an option that can also help make life easier for some when it comes to eating at home.”
Fans can order meal kits before 4 p.m. Monday and pick them up the following Friday. The packages are $185, tax included, and come with cooking and reheating instructions.
The TinCaps have partnered with Parkview Health so that the public can also donate a TinCaps Family Meal Kit for a healthcare worker and their family.
“We hope that these meal kits can take something off the ‘to do’ list for these men and women that are focused on the health and well-being of our community during these challenging circumstances,” Limmer said. “A donation means a Parkview healthcare worker’s family can enjoy a week’s worth of meals as a small ‘thank you’ from our appreciative community.”
TINCAPS FAMILY MEAL KITS
Meal Kit #1
- 2 lbs. of taco meat
- 2 lbs. of chicken mole
- Mexican rice with chorizo
- Tortilla shells
- Salsa and shredded cheese
Meal Kit #2
- 4 jumbo all-beef hot dogs
- 4 beer brats
- 3 jumbo soft pretzels
- Mac and cheese
Meal Kit #3
- Pulled pork sliders
- Baked beans
- Vegetable medley
Meal Kit #4
- 2 lbs. of BBQ brisket
- Green beans
- Potato salad
Meal Kit #5
- 4 marinated grilled chicken breast
- Herb roasted red potatoes
- Vegetable medley
- Dinner rolls
Also Includes…
- 5 souvenir cups
- 5 souvenir helmets
- 12 cookies
- 12 brownies
- 12-pack of soda
- Large bag of potato chips
- Large bag of tortilla chips