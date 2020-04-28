Ballpark food at home? TinCaps selling family meal kits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne TinCaps are offerings fans and families the chance to enjoy their favorite ballpark foods at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The club announced Tuesday it would begin selling TinCaps Family Meal Kits package. Each package features five full meal kits – enough to feed 4-5 people – complete with souveniers.

Among the options: Parkview Field favorites like hot dogs and brats, tacos, BBQ brisket, chicken and more.

“We know a lot of fans aren’t just missing the baseball at Parkview Field, but the entire ballpark experience, especially our delicious food,” said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President for Marketing and Promotions. “This is an effort for us to continue serving our fans as best as we can during a unique time. We hope this is an option that can also help make life easier for some when it comes to eating at home.”

Fans can order meal kits before 4 p.m. Monday and pick them up the following Friday. The packages are $185, tax included, and come with cooking and reheating instructions.

The TinCaps have partnered with Parkview Health so that the public can also donate a TinCaps Family Meal Kit for a healthcare worker and their family.

“We hope that these meal kits can take something off the ‘to do’ list for these men and women that are focused on the health and well-being of our community during these challenging circumstances,” Limmer said. “A donation means a Parkview healthcare worker’s family can enjoy a week’s worth of meals as a small ‘thank you’ from our appreciative community.”

TINCAPS FAMILY MEAL KITS

Meal Kit #1

2 lbs. of taco meat

2 lbs. of chicken mole

Mexican rice with chorizo

Tortilla shells

Salsa and shredded cheese

Meal Kit #2

4 jumbo all-beef hot dogs

4 beer brats

3 jumbo soft pretzels

Mac and cheese

Meal Kit #3

Pulled pork sliders

Baked beans

Vegetable medley

Meal Kit #4

2 lbs. of BBQ brisket

Green beans

Potato salad

Meal Kit #5

4 marinated grilled chicken breast

Herb roasted red potatoes

Vegetable medley

Dinner rolls

Also Includes…