Angeles leads TinCaps over Loons

MIDLAND, Mich. – Euribiel Angeles had three hits and TinCaps pitchers struck out 16 in a 6-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Friday night at Dow Diamond.

The TinCaps (51-55) jumped out to a 2-0 lead right away against Great Lakes starter Logan Boyer. Fort Wayne strung four consecutive hits together against the San Diego State product, highlighted by an RBI single from designated hitter Tirso Ornelas and a run-producing double from catcher Zack Mathis.

An inning later, Angeles, a 19-year-old infielder who MLB.com rates as the No. 13 Padres prospect, drove in first baseman Chris Givin to extend Fort Wayne’s lead to 3-0. Angeles is the second youngest position player in High-A Central this season.

Three more runs came in for the TinCaps in the fourth to push the lead to 6-0. Padres No. 3 prospect, center fielder Robert Hassell III, plated Givin with an RBI double down the left field line. Angeles, who has played third base in his first four games with Fort Wayne, earned his third hit of the night and his second double hit immediately following, swapping places with Hassell with a run-producing double. A third run came in to score on a throwing error by Great Lakes.

Angeles finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs.

The Loons (57-49) were shut out through the first 4 2/3 innings by TinCaps starter Noel Vela. The left-hander struck out seven, which tied his season-high with the TinCaps that he set last time out. Relievers Ramon Perez and Edwuin Bencomo combined for 3 1/2 innings of one-hit baseball with six strikeouts and no walks to get the TinCaps through eight shutout innings on the mound.

Though one run did come in to score on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, fireballer Chase Walter shut the door on the Loons to end the game with three strikeouts.

Next Game: Saturday, Sept. 4 at Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Carlos Guarate (No. 15 Padres prospect)

(No. 15 Padres prospect) Great Lakes Probable Starter: RHP Jesus Vargas

Watch: MiLB.TV