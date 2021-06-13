An offensive power surge guides TinCaps to a big win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A strong collective pitching performance and an offensive power surge guided the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 10-2 win over the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate) on Saturday night at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps (15-19) jumped on Captains starter Eric Mock right away. In the bottom of the first, catcher and lead-off hitter Jonny Homza singled up the middle, and right fielder Agustin Ruiz immediately followed with a 429-foot two-run home run to the right-center field alley. The blast was Ruiz’s ninth home run of the season, moving him into a tie for the second-most in the league.

In the fourth, Fort Wayne added to their lead. Left fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton plated one with a single to left-center, designated hitter Tirso Ornelas laced a two-run double down the right-field line, and shortstop Justin Lopez lifted a two-run home run out to right field, just clearing the wall, expanding the margin to 7-1. The double for Ornelas was one of three on the night, propelling him into the league-lead with 14 on the year.

Three more runs came for the TinCaps just after the seventh-inning stretch. The three-run frame, highlighted by three doubles, put the game out of reach.

TinCaps starter Moises Lugo shined on the mound, throwing 4 2/3 innings of one-run baseball. He struck out five Captains and ran his fastball up to 97 miles per hour. The duo of Felix Minjarez and Brandon Komar threw the final 4 1/3, allowing just two hits combined. In the bullpen’s last 9 1/3 innings, they have surrendered just three hits and one run.

The TinCaps win came in front of 4,331 fans on Saturday night, which was the largest crowd at Parkview Field for a game this season.