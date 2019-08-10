Abrams placed on 7-day injured list for TinCaps

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The TinCaps finished their three-game series against the South Bend Cubs with a 3-1 win at Four Winds Field on a wet Monday night. The game was delayed 70 minutes by rain and saw spurts of rain in the later innings.

After the Cubs (27-23, 64-54) opened the scoring with a run in the fourth, the TinCaps (21-29, 54-64) bounced back with two runs in the fifth via some power. First, Juan Fernandez smacked his second home run of the season, a towering fly ball that landed in the left-field bleachers. Then, Ethan Skender doubled, moved to third on a Lee Solomon bunt single, and scored on a groundout later in the inning.