65 former Wizards/TinCaps in MLB Summer Camps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – As Major League Baseball returns to the field, 65 former Fort Wayne players are in MLB Summer Camps. TinCaps and Wizards alumni can be found on the rosters for 21 of MLB’s 30 teams. See below for the complete list.

Of the 65 players preparing for the upcoming campaign, 25 are with Fort Wayne’s MLB affiliate, the San Diego Padres. Their player pool includes four TinCaps from the 2019 squad: left-handed pitchers Joey Cantillo and Ryan Weathers, plus infielders CJ Abrams and Tucupita Marcano. A pair of 2018 ’Caps pitchers are projected to make their big league debuts at some point this season in lefty MacKenzie Gore and righty Luis Patiño.

In 2019, 57 former Fort Wayne players appeared during the MLB regular season for 20 different clubs. That was a record number of TinCaps/Wizards alums playing in “The Show” in a single year. Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017)and Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (2013-14) had the most impressive seasons statistically, while Trea Turner (2014) and Joe Ross (2012-13) won the World Series with the Washington Nationals.

The abbreviated, 60-game 2020 MLB season is anticipated to begin on July 23. Meanwhile, the TinCaps and the rest of Minor League Baseball have lost their 2020 season.

Former Fort Wayne TinCaps and Wizards on 2020 MLB Summer Camp Rosters

San Diego Padres (25)

· INF CJ Abrams (2019)

· INF Gabriel Arias (2017-18)

· RHP Michel Baez (2017)

· RHP David Bednar (2016-17)

· RHP Ronald Bolaños (2017)

· C Luis Campusano (2018)

· LHP Joey Cantillo (2018-19)

· LHP José Castillo (2015-16)

· OF Franchy Cordero (2014-15)

· INF Ty France (2016)

· LHP MacKenzie Gore (2018)

· C Austin Hedges (2012)

· RHP Dinelson Lamet (2015)

· LHP Joey Lucchesi (2016)

· INF Tucupita Marcano (2019)

· INF Owen Miller (2018)

· LHP Adrian Morejon (2017)

· RHP Chris Paddack (2016)

· RHP Luis Patiño (2018)

· RHP Cal Quantrill (2016)

· RHP Gerardo Reyes (2016)

· C Webster Rivas (2017)

· INF Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017)

· LHP Ryan Weathers (2018-19)

· RHP Trey Wingenter (2016)

Milwaukee Brewers (6)

· LHP Eric Lauer (2016)

· INF Jedd Gyorko (2010)

· INF Jace Peterson (2012)

· INF Eric Sogard (2007)

· INF Luis Urías (2015)

· RHP Eric Yardley (2014)

Cleveland Indians (5)

· LHP Logan Allen (2016-17)

· OF Jake Bauers (2014)

· RHP Phil Maton (2016)

· LHP Oliver Pérez (2001)

· OF Franmil Reyes (2014-15)

Oakland A’s (3)

· C Austin Allen (2016)

· OF Buddy Reed (2017)

· RHP Joakim Soria (2006)

Washington Nationals (3)

· RHP Kevin Quackenbush (2011)

· RHP Joe Ross (2012-13)*

· INF Trea Turner (2014)

Chicago Cubs (2)

· RHP Colin Rea (2012-13)

· LHP Brad Wieck (2015)

Chicago White Sox (2)

· RHP Tayron Guerrero (2013-14)

· RHP José Ruiz (2015)

Cincinnati Reds (2)

· OF Travis Jankowski (2012)

· INF Josh VanMeter (2014-15)

New York Mets (2)

· RHP Brad Brach (2009)

· RHP Walker Lockett (2014-16)

Philadelphia Phillies (2)

· RHP Enyel De Los Santos (2016)

· RHP Zach Eflin (2013)

Seattle Mariners (2)

· LHP Nick Margevicius (2018)

· OF Mallex Smith (2013-14)

Texas Rangers (2)

· C Tim Federowicz (2015)**

· RHP Corey Kluber (2008)

Atlanta Braves

· LHP Max Fried (2013-14)

Baltimore Orioles

· LHP Wade LeBlanc (2006)

Los Angeles Dodgers

· C Rocky Gale (2011)

Miami Marlins

· RHP Brandon Kintzler (2005)

Minnesota Twins

· RHP Matt Wisler (2012)

San Francisco Giants

· RHP Trevor Gott (2013)

St. Louis Cardinals

· RHP Miles Mikolas (2010)

Tampa Bay Rays

· OF Hunter Renfroe (2013)

Toronto Blue Jays

· RHP Anthony Bass (2009)

*Has decided to not play this season

**MLB Rehab appearance with TinCaps

Note: Player pools are subject to change.

The following teams don’t have a former Fort Wayne player: Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates.

Also of interest from a Fort Wayne perspective: North Side High School 2014 alum Zach McKinstry is in camp with the Dodgers as an infielder/outfielder… Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers High School 2008 grad Kevin Kiermaier is the starting center fielder for the Rays… Fort Wayne resident Josh Phegley is a catcher in camp with the Cubs.

The following players appeared in the majors in 2019 but aren’t in Summer Camp:

· RHP Pedro Avila (2017), San Diego Padres – injured

· INF David Freese (2006) – retired

· C Nick Hundley (2005-06) – retired

· RHP Andres Muñoz (2017), San Diego Padres – injured

· OF Dustin Peterson (2014) – released by Angels on May 29

· INF Cory Spangenberg (2011) – playing in Japan