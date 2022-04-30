FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Robert Hassell III had four hits and four RBIs, but the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 11-5, to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) on Saturday afternoon.

Hassell thrived in front of the home fans at Parkview Field, posting his best single-game hit total of the season. The 2020 first round pick had previously had one four-hit game with Single-A Lake Elsinore in 2021.

Hassell’s first hit came in the third inning with two outs and Corey Rosier on first base. Dayton starter James Marinan tossed a fastball to the outer-third of the plate that Hassell smacked to the Rohrman Automotive Group Home Run Porch in left field.

The blast marked Hassell’s fifth of the season, second-most on the team to Joshua Mears, and his second home run at Parkview Field this year. The homer cut a 4-0 deficit to 4-2 at the end of three.

Hassell came up to the plate again in the fifth inning with a runner on. Before his at-bat, Rosier roped a ball down the right-field line for a triple. Then the Franklin, Tennessee native clubbed a high fastball into center field to score another run and make the score 5-4.

“Bobby Barrels” singled again, this time to left field, in the seventh inning. His third base hit of the game pushed Anthony Vilar to second. Vilar singled to begin the seventh.

Hassell’s final base knock and fourth RBI came in the ninth. After Reinaldo Ilarraza earned a leadoff walk, the designated hitter crushed a high curveball to left-center field for a double that brought Ilarraza home.

The only Fort Wayne run Hassell wasn’t responsible for came in the fourth. Justin Lopez singled to lead off the inning and came around to score when an error was committed on a line drive to right off the bat of Olivier Basabe. Basabe also walked twice in the game to reach a total of three times.

Despite Hassell’s big day, the Dragons took control of the game with five runs in the top of the seventh and one more in the ninth, turning a 5-4 game into an 11-4 contest.

Next Game: Sunday, May 1 vs. Dayton (1:05 p.m.)