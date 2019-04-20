TinCaps split doubleheader against Whitecaps

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps split their Friday night doubleheader with the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers) at Parkview Field, bouncing back from a 12-3 loss in Game 1 with a 2-1 win in Game 2. Fort Wayne has won six of its eight home games this season.

West Michigan (6-9) opened the first game of the doubleheader with a bang, scoring four runs in the top of the first (highlighted by a Parker Meadows two-run single) and three more runs in a second inning that included an Ulrich Bojarski two-run double. The Whitecaps tacked on another run in the third inning when Reece Hampton tripled home Jose King.

Fort Wayne received an excellent outing in relief in Game 1, asTom Colletti pitched 3.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and just one hit allowed. The former Ohio Bobcat had three strikeouts in his four prior appearances this season.

The TinCaps scored their two runs in the first half of the doubleheader on a two-run single byDwanya Williams-Sutton in the sixth inning. The North Carolina native increased his on-base streak to 12 games with a two-for-three performance.

The Whitecaps completed their scoring in game one with four runs in the top of the seventh inning on four hits (including a Meadows home run and doubles from Chris Proctor and Bojarski), while the TinCaps’ final run in Game 1 came via aTucupita Marcano RBI groundout in the bottom of the seventh.

In Game 2, Fort Wayne (9-7) scored the game’s first two runs on just one hit in the bottom of the second inning. Williams-Sutton coaxed a walk from Carlos Guzman to start the inning, followed by a Luis Almanzar single and a Lee Solomon walk that loaded the bases. Juan Fernandez then grounded into a double play, but Williams-Sutton scored on the play.Jawuan Harris walked to put runners on first and third and set up the inning’s final run – with Harris on first and Almanzar on third, a double steal was called, and when the throw down to second base was dropped, Almanzar came home to score.

West Michigan’s lone run in game two came in the third inning when Wenceel Perez singled, stole second, and came home to score on Jose King’s double. King had three hits combined in the doubleheader, while Perez scored three runs.

Both starters were sterling in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Carlos Guzman allowed two earned runs in his five-inning start, scattering four hits across the five innings while striking out four and walking four.

Gabe Mosser was even better for Fort Wayne, allowing just a lone earned run in five innings of work. The Pennsylvania native mixed his fastball well with his complementary pitches (including his plus slider), racking up eight strikeouts - seven of which were swinging. Mosser has 16 strikeouts in 14.2 innings this season, with seven or more strikeouts in two of his three starts.

Carlos Belen slammed the door shut with a two-inning, six-out save, surrendering just one hit while recording four strikeouts (all swinging). The native of the Dominican Republic now has two saves in three opportunities this season.

