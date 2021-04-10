2020 TinCaps individual ticket exchanges: phase 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With TinCaps Opening Day on May 4 quickly approaching, we wanted to share information on how you can exchange your tickets from the 2020 season. We will begin the season with reduced capacity with socially distanced seating pods available throughout our seating bowl. With the hope that our capacity will increase later in the season, we will be offering tickets for sale in phases and not the entire season all at one time.

The first phase of our schedule will include our first 24 games, May 4 – June 13. Since you held your tickets from 2020, you will have the opportunity to exchange your tickets starting on Thursday, April 15, with Phase 1 going on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 20. You may exchange your 2020 tickets for a Phase 1 game at any time after April 15th, but game date and ticket options will be based on availability. Tickets from the 2020 season will only be able to be exchanged for home games during the 2021 season.

To exchange your tickets, please email (tickets@tincaps.com) or call (260-482-6400, option 1) with your top 3 game choices for Phase 1 games (May 4 – June 13). We will fulfill exchanges in the order that the requests are received. Once your tickets have been exchanged, your new tickets will be emailed to you via the email address provided in your ticketing account.

For game information and promotions, please visit: https://www.milb.com/fort-wayne/news/tincaps-announce-2021-game-times-fireworks-nights-more.

If you wish to attend a game that is after June 13, please keep your tickets to exchange when future phases of the season becomes available. You will have access to an early exchange window at that time as well, before the general public can purchase individual game tickets. We will share this date in a future email.

Key Dates –

· Thursday, April 15 – You may begin exchanging any tickets from 2020 for 2021 TinCaps games taking place from May 4 –through June 13 (24 available game dates).



· Tuesday, April 20 – Tickets for the May 4 – June 13 games will go on sale to the general public.



· Tickets for all games after June 13 (including the TinCaps game on July 4) will become available at a future date, with 2020 individual ticket holders having an early exchange period. Information will be sent out at a later date.

The Parkview Field Ticket Office will be open beginning on Monday April 19th at 10:00 AM. Our hours for exchanges will be 10 AM – 3PM, Monday – Friday, if you choose to come in person. All exchanges should be completed as soon as possible for best availability.