TinCaps Win Second Straight on Road

MIDLAND, Mich. – For the second day in a row, the TinCaps beat the first-place Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 3-2, at Dow Diamond. Fort Wayne can sweep the Midwest League Eastern Division leader on Monday night.

As they did last night, the ‘Caps (6-11, 39-46) came from behind to win this one. Great Lakes (7-10, 50-34) took a 1-0 lead two batters into the home first as Romer Cuadrado walked and Hunter Feduccia doubled him in against Brandon Komar, who was making his TinCaps debut. The rookie out of Madison College eventually settled in after walking the ensuing batter and retired eight in a row until a Jacob Amaya solo home run in the third made it 2-0.

But hours after the U.S. Women’s National Team won the World Cup, Fort Wayne’s designated hitter Michael Curry came through with an absolute firecracker of an equalizer, a two-run homer to left field level the match, 2-2. Curry drove in right fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton, a former all-state soccer player in North Carolina, who had singled.

The TinCaps then took the lead in the fifth against Loons starter Robinson Ortiz, a 19-year-old left-hander regarded as the No. 24 Dodgers prospect. First baseman Lee Solomon got on with a double to deep right-center field. Center fielder Jawuan Harris got Solomon over with a sac bunt, and second baseman Xavier Edwards got Solomon in with a groundout to third base to make it 3-2.

Komar went the first three innings, striking out three, and allowing only the two run-scoring hits. Righty relievers Adrian Martinez (two innings), Matt Brash (one), Austin Smith (two), and Henry Henry (one) worked scoreless relief after that. For Henry, it was his seventh save of the year. The relievers combined for six Ks and one walk.

Next Game

Monday, July 8 @ Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Joey Cantillo

– Loons Probable Starter: RHP Stephen Kolek

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

Watch: MiLB.TV