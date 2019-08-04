TinCaps Take No-Hitter Into the Ninth, Match Season-Long Winning Streak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –The TinCaps fell just short of the third no-hitter in franchise history, yet still recorded the fourth nine-inning one-hitter in franchise history on their way to an 8-0 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) on a mid-80s and sunny afternoon at Parkview Field.

The game was a classic pitcher’s duel until the bottom of the seventh inning, when the ‘Caps busted a 1-0 game wide open with seven runs in the frame. Justin Lopez smacked his team-leading 10th home run of the season leading off the inning and the fun just kept on coming, as four hits and four walks ballooned the lead.

Ethan Skender contributed an RBI double in the seventh, and Dwanya Williams-Sutton helped extend his on-base streak to 22 games with a two-run single. The outfielder was also plunked by a pitch twice in the game, upping his total to 24 on the season (a new Fort Wayne franchise record).

Despite all the offense, Sunday’s game will be remembered for the stellar pitching. Joey Cantillo (6.0 IP, 0 H, 7 K’s), Sam Keating (1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 K) and Jose Quezada (2.0 IP, 1 H, 5 K’s) combined to toss a nine-inning shutout with 13 strikeouts and just one hit allowed. The TinCaps took the no-hitter into the ninth inning, yet a leadoff single in the ninth spoiled what could have been a historic afternoon.

The win makes four in a row for Fort Wayne, equaling the longest win streak of the season. The TinCaps have also won four home games in a row and eight of their last 11 games at Parkview Field (dating back to July 17th).

Next Game

Monday, August 5 vs. West Michigan (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ryan Weathers

– Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Brad Bass

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn