TinCaps Split Doubleheader in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – - The TinCaps split a doubleheader with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) at Bowling Green Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne won the first game, which was the continuation of a game suspended by rain on Saturday night, 6-0, while Bowling Green claimed the series finale, 4-3, in eight innings (the game was scheduled for seven innings).

Game 1 picked up with two outs in the top of the fourth inning and the ‘Caps on top, 3-0, after designated hitter Michael Curry crushed a three-run homer last night just before the game was halted. The TinCaps added to their lead in the fifth as catcher Blake Hunt delivered a two-out, two-run single to make it 5-0. Hunt and shortstop Xavier Edwards both had three hits in the game. Fort Wayne tacked on one more in the ninth with right fielder Agustin Ruiz coming through with a two-out RBI hit of his own.

Gabe Mosser started the contest last night with three scoreless innings. Lefty reliever Hazahel Quijada “started” the fourth today. Unfortunately, Quijada exited after facing only two batters due to elbow discomfort. Righty Henry Henry followed and tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Right-hander Jose Quezada put the finishing touches on the shutout with a blemish-less ninth. TinCaps pitchers have thrown two shutouts now this season.

The ‘Caps grabbed a lead in Game 2, though it didn’t hold up. In the third inning, center fielder Jawuan Harris doubled and advanced to third base on an errant pickoff attempt by Rays pitching prospect Shane McClanahan. Edwards plated Harris with a sacrifice fly.

Bowling Green tied the game with an unearned run in the fifth and moved in front with another run in the sixth.

Fort Wayne was down to its final out in the top of the seventh inning when Harris homered to left-center field, leveling the score at 2-2. Harris was 3-for-3, a triple shy of the cycle.

The game went to “extra innings.” While the ‘Caps cashed in on their chance to start the eighth with a runner at second base, thanks to a Hot Rods error, the TinCaps returned the favor with an error in the bottom of the eighth. With the game tied, 3-3, and the bases full, Bowling Green first baseman Kaleo Johnson knocked a game-winning hit to left field to produce the 4-3 final.

Ramon Perez started Game 2 and held BG to a single earned run. The 19-year-old southpaw from Cuba struck out four and walked one while scattering four hits.

The TinCaps are now 7-4. The Hot Rods are 5-6.

Next Game

Monday, April 15 @ Dayton (7 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Angel Acevedo

- Dragons Probable Starter: LHP Jacob Heatherly

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

Watch: MiLB.TV