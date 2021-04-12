TinCaps single game tickets to go on sale April 20

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the 2021 season opener just three weeks away, single game tickets for the TinCaps will go on sale Thursday, April 20.

Single Game Tickets go on sale…



❗️TUESDAY, APRIL 20❗️#CapsOn🍎⚾️



Learn more here:https://t.co/FeT1wpHsJi pic.twitter.com/0kjqYm8Wb8 — Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) April 12, 2021

Starting on the 20th at 10 a.m. fans can purchase those single game ticket at TinCapsTickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400, or at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

As opposed to years past in with the uncertainty of this summer in mind, the TinCaps are selling tickets in phases this season. According to a TinCaps press release:

“Phase 1 features the team’s first 24 home games (out of 60 total) from May 4-June 13. Tickets for games after June 13 will become available at a future date.”

Fans at Parkview Field will notice socially distanced seating pods this year while the park operates at a reduced capacity. The team hopes the number of fans that attend games will grow as the season progresses, but notes the TinCaps will adhere to all local guidelines to keep fans as a safe as possible.

The TinCaps open the 2021 season at home against West Michigan on May 4.