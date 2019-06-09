TinCaps Showcase Pop, But Fall Short

DAYTON, Ohio – The TinCaps pounded out nine more hits after a 10-hit game on Friday night, but fell 8-4 to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) at Fifth Third Field on Saturday night.

Dayton (23-39) scored two runs against Ryan Weathers in the bottom of the first. Michael Siani and Miles Gordon reached via a walk and a bunt single, respectively, and after a wild pitch moved each man up 90 feet, Jay Schuyler brought them both home on a two-run single.

Fort Wayne (28-32) tied the game right back up in the fourth on a two-run Agustin Ruiz home run that just curled fair around the right field foul pole. It was the first big fly of the season for the 19-year-old from Mexico – Ruiz leads the TinCaps with 31 RBIs this season.

Weathers exited the game after three innings and 43 pitches (25 for strikes). The 7th overall pick in the 2018 Draft retired the final eight batters he faced after those first three, posting a final line of two earned runs in three innings with two hits allowed, one walk, and one strikeout.

Austin Smith relieved Weathers in the fourth, but promptly found himself in a pickle when the first two batters of the frame reached on fielding errors. The right-hander then got to work, striking out the next three batters to end the threat right in its tracks.

Buoyed by the momentum, the ‘Caps scored two more runs in the fifth to take their first lead. Fort Wayne loaded the bases in the inning on two-out singles by Blake Hunt and Michael Curry and a Ruiz walk. Justin Lopez then brought home Hunt and Curry with a single into shallow left-center field.

The Dragons answered right back with six runs in the home half of the fifth to take the lead for good. Gordon, Pabel Manzanero and Juan Martinez had RBI hits – Gordon had an RBI single, Manzanero had a two-run single, and Martinez punched an opposite-field double down the right-field line to score the final two runs. The final run came home due to a fielding error.

Cody Tyler came on to get the final out of the fifth and he pitched brilliantly the rest of the way for the TinCaps, tossing 3.1 innings of scoreless ball with just one hit allowed.

Fort Wayne made it interesting in the top of the ninth, loading the bases with two outs to send the potential tying run to the plate. Yet, Lopez struck out swinging, giving Matt Pidich the save and Dayton its sixth straight victory.

