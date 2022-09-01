FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the implementation of a pitch clock across all of Minor League Baseball (MiLB) in 2022, the Fort Wayne Tincaps have seen a noticeable decrease in game times this year while seeing negligible changes in concession sales and a positive fan reception.

According to Michael Limmer, vice president of marketing for the Tincaps, the average game time during the 2022 season has been 2 hours and 35 minutes, which is 42 minutes faster than the average game time of a Tincaps game in 2021.

Limmer said the shorter games allow for a more enjoyable experience for fans and players alike.

“To start, the pitch clock was something that we all had to get used to,” Limmer said. “It’s something that, in Fort Wayne, people had never seen before. I think pretty quickly, people understood that it meant the game and the pace of the game was going to be faster.”

Limmer attributed the pitch clock and shorter game times to fans being able to stay longer and fully enjoy the experience of a baseball game.

The official rules regarding the pitch clock are dictated by Major League Baseball (MLB), and although Limmer expects MLB to potentially make minor tweaks to the system, he also expects the pitch clock to stay.

“Major League Baseball has checked all the boxes that they wanted to check in terms of why they instituted a pitch clock,” Limmer said.