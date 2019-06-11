TinCaps scorched by Dragons

DAYTON, Ohio – The TinCaps lost the final game of their four-game series at the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 3-2, on a sunny Monday night at Fifth Third Field.

After four scoreless innings started the game, the TinCaps (28-34) broke open the scoring seal in the fifth when Blake Hunt doubled home Jawuan Harris with two outs.

Gabe Mosser turned in a masterful first five innings for Fort Wayne, all scoreless frames with three hits scattered across and seven strikeouts to boot. Yet, the sixth inning proved to be a different story. The Dragons (25-39) scored three runs in the sixth on four hits, chasing Mosser from the game after 5.2 innings. He struck out seven and didn’t walk any, but did concede seven hits.

Fort Wayne slashed the deficit in half in the eighth via a no-doubt solo home run from Michael Curry that traveled 404 feet in the air and over the right-field fence.

The TinCaps made it interesting in the ninth, putting the potential tying run on second base with one out. However, Connor Bennett came out of the bullpen for the Dragons to get the final two outs, earn the save, and give Dayton its eighth straight victory.

Next Game

Tuesday, June 11 @ Bowling Green (7:35 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Joey Cantillo

– Hot Rods Probable Starter:RHP Miller Hogan

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn