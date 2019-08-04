TinCaps Ride Hot Hitting to Third Straight Victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –The TinCaps kicked off their longest remaining homestand of the regular season with a bang, pounding out 14 hits en route to a 7-4 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) in front of 7,557 fans at Parkview Field, the 11th sellout crowd of the season.

After West Michigan (14-27, 35-75) scored in the top of the first to take an early 1-0 lead, the TinCaps (16-25, 49-60) got to work, scoring one run in the bottom of the first, one run in the bottom of the fourth and three runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-1 lead. An RBI single from Justin Lopez and a sacrifice fly from Tucupita Marcano highlighted the output at the plate. Lopez has five RBIs in his last four games at Parkview Field.

Marcano finished his stellar Saturday night 4-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored. The 19-year-old leads the team with 32 multi-hit games this season. Saturday night marked the second four-hit game of the season for Marcano.

From there, the two teams went back and forth. West Michigan scored two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh, while Fort Wayne scored one in the sixth and one in the eighth. Dwanya Williams-Sutton finished the game 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and 2 RBIs. The outfielder is now on a 21-game on-base streak, one game shy of equaling the longest on-base streak for any TinCap this season (Xavier Edwards, 22 games).

Henry Henry slammed the door shut in relief, retiring all seven batters he faced to earn his eighth save of the year. The Midwest League All-Star hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last three appearances at Parkview Field, striking out five batters while allowing just two hits in 7 1/3 innings.

