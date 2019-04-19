TinCaps rained out, doubleheader with West Michigan set for Friday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - The TinCaps and the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) had their scheduled game at Parkview Field on Thursday night postponed by rain.

The TinCaps and Whitecaps will play a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 5:05 p.m. Parkview Field’s gates will open on Friday at 4:35 p.m.

Per the rules of Minor League Baseball, both of Friday’s games are scheduled for seven innings (rather than nine). There will be an approximately 30-minute intermission between the games.

Tickets for Friday are good for both games.

Fans with tickets to Thursday’s rained out game may redeem their tickets for any remaining 2019 regular season game at Parkview Field. The tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for tickets of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial cash refunds. Click here for more details.

Next Games

Friday, April 19 vs. West Michigan at Parkview Field

Game 1: 5:05 p.m.

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Joey Cantillo

- Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Wilkel Hernandez

Game 2: 30 Minutes Following Game 1

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Gabe Mosser

- Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Carlos Guzman