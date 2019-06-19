TinCaps help East win Midwest League All-Star Game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – TinCaps standouts Xavier Edwards, Henry Henry, and Ryan Weathers spent their summer sabbatical in South Bend, as the trio suited up for the Eastern Divison at the annual Midwest League All-Star Game.

Edwards started for the East at second base and hit lead off. He singled to center in his first at bat then promptly stole second base. Edwards ended the day 1-for-3 at the plate.

Henry came into the game in the bottom of the ninth. He allowed a single to the first batter he faced then struck out the second to ending the inning with the game tied 3-3.

Weathers was not available to pitch in the game.

With the game tied 3-3 after nine innings they went to a one-on-one home run derby to determine a winner instead of playing extra innings. The West’s Blaze Alexander went first, hitting one home run in 90 seconds. The East’s Chris Betts would follow by hitting his second home run with 17 seconds on the clock, earning a win for his squad.

The TinCaps open the second half of the season on the road with a four-game series at Great Lakes starting Thursday night. A win by the TinCaps would make manager Anthony Contreras the all-time wins leader in franchise history. He’s currently tied with Doug Dascenzo with 227 victories.