FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — From two-time All-Star Trea Turner to 2021 World Series champion Max Fried, former Fort Wayne TinCaps were well represented across Major League Baseball in 2022.

The TinCaps announced Friday that there are currently 56 former TinCaps who appeared in the big leagues this year, including 16 whose team made the postseason.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Corey Kluber, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Oliver Pérez and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Bush are the only active players in MLB to have played in Fort Wayne when the team was still known as the Wizards.

Kluber suited up for the ballclub in 2008, while Perez made a stop in Fort Wayne in 2001, and Bush stayed in Fort Wayne for three years from 2005 to 2007.

“It’s so cool to see our former players on the biggest stage in the sport,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “One thing fans may not realize is that in addition to amazing talent, it also takes incredible character to achieve what these guys have.

Three former TinCaps have also made their way to the big leagues this year with hitting instructor Morgan Burkhart, athletic trainer Ricky Huerta and strength and conditioning coach Jay Young comprising a portion of the San Diego Padres’ current staff.

The record for most former Fort Wayne players in an MLB season was 58 in 2021.

The list did not include players who briefly came to Fort Wayne for rehab assignments, nor did it include Fernando Tatis Jr., who missed the entire 2022 season due to an injury and a suspension.