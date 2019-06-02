TinCaps Fall In Series Finale on Sunny Sunday

The TinCaps fell in the final game of their three-game weekend series with the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers), 7-4, in front of 6,278 fans on a sunny and 71-degree day in the Summit City. Great Lakes combined to score 27 runs in the series.

The TinCaps (26-29) surged in front early with three runs in the bottom of the 1st. First, the ‘Caps loaded the bases when Lee Solomon reached on an error, Agustin Ruiz singled, and Dwanya Williams-Sutton walked. Then, all three base runners came home to score when Michael Currylofted a sacrifice fly to left field and Juan Fernandez doubled to bring home the final two runs.

The Loons (35-19) roared back to grab the lead with a four-run frame in the third. The runs came via four hits (including a two-run single from Niko Hulsizer and separate RBI singles by Jacob Amaya and Hunter Feduccia) with a fielding error tossed in the mix. Great Lakes has now scored four or more runs in seven different half-innings against Fort Wayne this season (seven games).

After his struggles in the third inning, Efraín Contreras settled back down to turn in a pretty solid start for the TinCaps, striking out seven batters in 4.2 innings with five hits allowed and two walks. The 19-year-old now has 19 strikeouts combined between his last three starts.

Not to be outdone, Stephen Kolek turned in a strong start of his own for the Loons, going six innings while allowing three runs (all unearned) on four hits. Kolek fanned seven batters while walking just one.

Great Lakes added insurance with a run in the sixth. Leonel Valera singled to start the inning, moved all the way to third on a James Outman double, and scored on an RBI groundout by Dan Robinson.

Fort Wayne slashed the deficit in half emphatically in the seventh, when Luis Roman crushed a 407-foot home run to right field. The ball left the bat at an exit velocity of 110 miles per hour.

The Loons put the game away for good in the eighth, when Luke Heyer muscled an opposite-field two-run home run to right field. It was Heyer’s sixth home run of the season and the 13th extra-base hit of the series for Great Lakes.

