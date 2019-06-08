TinCaps fall behind early in loss to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio – The TinCaps lost the opener of a seven-game road trip on Friday night, 9-4, against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) at Fifth Third Field.

Dayton (22-39), which has won a season-best five in a row, raced out to a 4-0 lead with two runs in the first inning, another in the second, and one more in the fourth.

Fort Wayne (28-31) scored its first run in the top of the fifth inning. Left fielder Michael Curry singled, designated hitter Luis Roman singled, and first baseman Lee Solomon walked to load the bases. Shortstop Xavier Edwards scored Curry with a groundout to shortstop.

The Dragons, however, answered that with a pair of runs in their half of the fifth to increase their lead to 6-1.

In the sixth, catcher Blake Hunt singled, right fielder Agustin Ruiz walked, and Curry singled to fill the bases. With two outs, third baseman Kelvin Melean walked to bring Hunt home.

Again, Dayton had a better response with two runs in the home sixth and one more in the eighth to balloon their lead to 9-2.

To their credit, the ‘Caps kept battling and chipped into the final deficit with a pair of runs in the top of the ninth. Edwards had an RBI double, while second baseman Justin Lopez delivered a run-scoring single.

The TinCaps finished with 10 hits, though Edwards had the lone extra-base hit. Hunt, Curry, and Roman had two hits apiece. Melean walked twice.

Next Game

Saturday, June 8 @ Dayton (7:08 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ryan Weathers

– Dragons Probable Starter: RHP James Marinan

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn