TinCaps End Road Trip with One-Run Loss

MIDLAND, Mich. –For the second day in a row, the TinCaps lost to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) by a score of 2-1 at Dow Diamond on a pristine 80-degree and sunny Sunday afternoon.

Efraín Contreras tossed a masterful start for the TinCaps (1-3, 34-38), utilizing a wicked curveball en route to five hitless and scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. The 19-year-old from Mexico tied a season-high for strikeouts during his brilliant performance.

On the flip side, Jose Martinez was electric as well for Great Lakes (3-1, 46-25). The 20-year-old Venezuelan tossed six scoreless frames of his own, allowing just three hits while striking out four Fort Wayne batters. Martinez had not gone longer than 5.0 innings in any prior start this season.

The Loons opened the scoring in the seventh when Luke Heyer smacked a solo home run leading off the frame. Heyer now has two home runs against the TinCaps this season.

Each side scored an unearned run in the ninth.

TinCaps right fielder Agustin Ruiz had a game-high three hits as he went 3-for-4 with a double. Ruiz was 8-for-17 (.471) with a .500 on-base percentage in the series.

After a day off on Monday, the ‘Caps begin a seven-game homestand on Tuesday.

Next Game

Tuesday, June 25 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Gabe Mosser

– Cubs Probable Starter: TBA

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV