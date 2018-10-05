TinCaps Earn Ballpark Digest's "Continued Excellence Award"

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps have earned Ballpark Digest’s 2018 “Continued Excellence Award.” The honor, for which all 160 teams in Minor League Baseball were eligible, recognizes the success of the TinCaps as an organization not only this year, but throughout their first 10 seasons at Parkview Field.

Ballpark Digest made its selection based on the fan experience the TinCaps have maintained and the positive impact Parkview Field has had on redevelopment in Downtown Fort Wayne.

“This is an almost unbelievable honor,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said. “Kevin Reichard and everyone at Ballpark Digest do an amazing job covering our industry, so any time we’re able to be highlighted by them among our great peers around Minor League Baseball, it’s not taken for granted. While this award recognizes the continued excellence of the TinCaps, it’s truly a reflection of the continued support we’ve received from our fans, sponsors, the San Diego Padres, media, and just about everyone around the Fort Wayne area. We can’t thank them all enough.”

The Single-A Dayton Dragons (Midwest League affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) and Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers (Pacific Coast League affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) received Honorable Mention for the award. The TinCaps follow the Vancouver Canadians (Short-Season A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays in the Northwest League), who claimed the trophy in 2017.

“It’s safe to say the TinCaps started strong with the opening of Parkview Field and have maintained a commitment to excellence ever since,” said Ballpark Digest Publisher Kevin Reichard. “We’re so pleased to recognize their commitment with this award. The front office and ownership in Fort Wayne really set a standard for every team in Minor League Baseball.”

Through Parkview Field’s first decade, the TinCaps have drawn more than 4,000,000 fans. (For comparison’s sake, the Fort Wayne Wizards needed 16 seasons to draw 4 million fans between 1993-2008 at Memorial Stadium.) Additionally, Parkview Field also has welcomed more than 1 million guests beyond TinCaps games as the ballpark annually hosts more than 700 special events.

In June, in an online vote conducted by Ballpark Digest, Parkview Field proved to be the pick for Best Ballpark in Class A. The TinCaps will receive trophies for these awards in December at the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas.

“For as great as these first 10 years have been and for as much as we relish recognition like this, it’s a unanimous feeling from everyone on our staff at Parkview Field that we’re committed to working hard to make 2019 better than any season we’ve had yet,” Nutter said.

The TinCaps will begin their 11th season at Parkview Field on Thursday, April 4 (7:05 p.m.) against the Lansing Lugnuts. For information on group outings, season tickets, and more, visit TinCaps.com.

Notable TinCaps & Parkview Field National Honors

· Continued Excellence Award – Ballpark Digest (2018)

· Best Ballpark, Class A – Ballpark Digest (2018)

· No. 1 Ballpark Experience in Minor League Baseball – Stadium Journey (2012; 2014-17)

· Field of the Year in Professional Baseball – Sports Turf Managers Association (2017)

· John H. Johnson Award for Organizational Excellence – Minor League Baseball (2016)

· Best Ballpark, Class A – Ballpark Digest (2016)

· John H. Moss Award for Community Service – Minor League Baseball (2015)

· Team of the Year – Ballpark Digest (2014)

· Best New Food Item (BIG Apple Dessert) – Ballpark Digest (2014)

· Organization of the Year, Class A – Baseball America (2011)

· Best Theme Night and Overall Promotion (3D Night) – Minor League Baseball (2011)

· Team of the Year – Minor League Baseball (2009)

· Best New Logo – Minor League Baseball (2009)

· Organization of the Year, Class A – Baseball America (2009)

· Logo of the Year – Ballpark Digest (2009)

· Organization of the Year – Ballpark Digest (2009)

· Best Marketing Campaign – Ballpark Digest (2009)