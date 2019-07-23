TinCaps Close Out Homestand with Resounding Victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –The TinCaps offense exploded on Monday night, scoring 10 runs on 14 hits en route to a resounding 10-2 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins) on a sunny, mid-70s night at Parkview Field. 6,614 fans packed the park – the average attendance during the six-game homestand was 6,105 fans, with four of the six crowds exceeding 6,200 fans.

Cedar Rapids (17-13, 56-44) scored the game’s first run in the second inning, but from there, it was all TinCaps (11-19, 44-54) for the rest of the night. Fort Wayne scored its runs in bunches – three runs in the second, two in the third, three in the fifth, and two more in the eighth.

In a game with so much ‘Caps offense, several bullet points stand out.Right fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton drew a walk and was hit by four pitches. With Minor League Baseball’s stats available back to 2005, Williams-Sutton is just the sixth player to be hit by a pitch four times in a game. In the history of Major League Baseball, a batter has never been hit by a pitch more than three times in a game. The 22-year-old from North Carolina has now been hit a Midwest League-leading 19 times on the season. He already ranks second in franchise history for hit by pitches in a season. (The record is 23, set by Jon Schaeffer in 1998.)

Tucupita Marcano finished the game 3-for-5 with four RBIs – it was Marcano’s 28th multi-hit game of the year (his eighth three-hit game) and his first four-RBI game of the season. Marcano has seven games this season with two or more RBIs.

Jawuan Harris stayed hot, going 2-for-5 with an RBI. The South Florida native has hits in each of his last seven games, batting .407 during that time with 8 RBIs. Harris also owns an OPS of 1.151 during that stretch.

Blake Hunt finished the game 2-for-5 with a double – since May 26, the California native leads the TinCaps with a .321 batting average and 12 doubles. Hunt also has 20 RBIs during that time.

Michael Curry went 3-for-5 with an RBI. The former Georgia Bulldog has 11 RBIs in his last 11 games, batting .375 since July 7 with an OPS of 1.007.

Tyler Benson smacked three hits for the second straight day, ending his night 3-for-5 with three runs scored. The New Jersey native went 3-for-3 on Sunday.

Not to be lost amongst all the offense, two of the TinCaps pitching stars shined again. Joey Cantillo was his usual lights-out self, tying a season-high with 10 strikeouts in six strong innings. The 19-year-old from Hawaii entered the night leading the Midwest League in ERA, average against and WHIP.

Henry Henry dazzled once again in relief, tossing two scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and three strikeouts. The Midwest League All-Star has not allowed a run in his last five appearances, racking up 13 strikeouts in 10.0 scoreless innings.

Next Game

Wednesday, July 23 @ Bowling Green (7:35 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ryan Weathers

– Hot Rods Probable Starter: LHP Matthew Liberatore

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn